Beer and merriment flow at the 189th Oktoberfest in Munich

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: Revelers cheer with 1-liter-mug of beer at Paulaner beer tent during the opening day of the 2024 Munich Oktoberfest, Munich's annual beer festival, on September 21, 2024 in Munich, Germany. This year's Oktoberfest will run through October 6 and is expected to draw millions of visitors. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Beer and merriment flow at the 189th Oktoberfest in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Tens of thousands of revelers marked the opening day of the 189th Oktoberfest.

The celebration began Saturday and runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the fairground. It is considered the world’s largest folk festival. Security this year includes stepped-up safety measures in the wake of a deadly knife attack in Solingen which is roughly 470 kilometers or 300 miles northwest of Munich.

About 6 million visitors are expected over the festival’s 16 days and they can expect to shell out between 13.60 and 15.30 euros for a liter mug of beer. That’s 33 fluid ounces.

Thousands of beer lovers descended on the German city of Munich on Saturday for the opening of Oktoberfest. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter officially started the event at noon when he inserted the tap into the first keg, signaling the start of the 189th festival. (Associated Press)
Powered By SoCast