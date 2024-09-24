Hello, I’m Johnny Cash’s statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the family of Johnny Cash, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) participate in an unveiling of a statue of American singer-songwriter Johnny Cash in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2024. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny Cash can now be seen in the unlikeliest of venues: the U.S. Capitol.

Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family were on hand Tuesday for the unveiling of a bronze statue depicting the “Man in Black.”

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., joined Arkansas’ congressional delegation, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and members of the Cash family for the event.

The Cash statue is the second new figure Arkansas has sent to replace two existing images that had represented the state at the U.S. Capitol for more than 100 years. Another statue depicting civil rights leader Daisy Bates was unveiled at the Capitol earlier this year. Bates mentored the nine Black children who desegregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

The state’s legislature in 2019 voted to replace Arkansas’ two prior statues, which depicted little-known figures from the 18th and 19th centuries, with Bates and Cash.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) holds up a photograph of Johnny Cash performing at the Louisiana Hayride during an unveiling ceremony for a statue of American singer-songwriter Johnny Cash in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: Rosanne Cash stands and claps during an unveiling of a statue of her late father, American singer-songwriter Johnny Cash in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

FILE – Artist Kevin Kresse, works on a clay bust of Johnny Cash, April 23, 2024 in Little Rock, Ark. Kresse's full sculpture of Cash will be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol as part of the Statuary Hall collection. (AP Photo/Mike Pesoli, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: Rosanne Cash, daughter of American singer-songwriter Johnny Cash, speaks during an unveiling ceremony in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: Joanne Cash, sister of American singer-songwriter Johnny Cash reaches out to touch the statue of her late brother after it was unveiled in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The two were approved after Arkansas lawmakers debated competing statue ideas ranging from Walmart founder Sam Walton to a Navy SEAL from the state who was killed in Afghanistan. Each state may donate two statues representing notable figures from their history to the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection.

Cash was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Little Rock. He died in 2003 at age 71. His achievements include 90 million records sold worldwide spanning country, rock, blues, folk and gospel. He is among the few artists inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cash statue depicts the singer with a guitar slung across his back and a Bible in his hand. Little Rock sculptor Kevin Kresse, who was selected to create the statue, has sculpted other musical figures from Arkansas such as Al Green, Glen Campbell and Levon Helm.

Cash’s statue is the newest added to the Capitol since one from North Carolina depicting the Rev. Billy Graham was unveiled in May.