Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Helene approaches North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today as North Carolina braces for the arrival of Hurricane Helene, which is expected to bring life-threatening conditions to the state through Saturday morning. The declaration activates the National Guard and deploys swift-water rescue teams in preparation for the storm.

Hurricane Helene is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding, landslides, and damaging winds, particularly in the mountains and Piedmont regions. Widespread power outages and tornadoes are also possible, according to weather officials.

“Now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare,” Cooper said. “Make sure your emergency kits are ready and stay tuned to weather alerts.”

State emergency teams, including National Guard personnel and specialized rescue units, have been mobilized to respond to potential impacts. Residents are advised to monitor local weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare emergency plans in case evacuations become necessary.

Further information on preparing for the storm can be found at ReadyNC.gov.