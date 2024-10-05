North Carolina lawmakers to vote on initial Helene relief

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, speaks to reporters on the House floor at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina General Assembly leaders said Friday that they’re prepared to approve initial disaster relief next week to address Hurricane Helene damage.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said in a joint news release that details are still being worked out about exactly what is needed for now to facilitate the state’s response.

The Republican-controlled legislature had already scheduled a one-day session for Wednesday.

“It will take time to know the full catastrophic nature of this storm, but the General Assembly stands ready to take the necessary steps to help our neighbors in Western North Carolina,” Berger said in a statement earlier this week.

Damage in the mountains is still being evaluated, so lawmakers expect this legislation will include just a down payment on the state’s contribution, along with other changes to state law that would provide flexibility to agencies and displaced residents.

For example, within two weeks of the destruction caused by Hurricane Florence in eastern North Carolina in September 2018, lawmakers quickly approved $57 million in disaster relief funds and also waived fees for displaced residents to obtain new driver’s licenses and identification cards. They also passed a bill forgiving schools in the hardest-hit areas up to 20 lost instructional days to ensure workers got paid.

Election law changes also could be considered next week. In 2018, local election officials received flexibility on moving voting places after precincts were damaged by flooding.

After the initial Florence legislation, the General Assembly approved another law a couple of weeks later that spent $400 million immediately and set aside another $450 million for future needs.

Some agencies have already described post-Helene needs. The Department of Public Instruction is seeking up to $166 million, nearly all of it for school repairs and renovations, technology losses and school meal needs.

The state government currently has $4.75 billion set aside in a “rainy-day” fund and $733 million in a disaster response reserve. Other pots of money could be tapped if needed.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who would be asked to sign any bill into law, and his administration are “working with legislators to recommend a package to help meet immediate needs,” Cooper spokesperson Mary Scott Winstead said late Friday in an email.

Ultimately the storm “will require significant resources to help families and communities recover,” Winstead added.

After Wednesday, the General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene for several days on Nov. 19 and Dec. 11, but lawmakers or Cooper could decide a special session sooner to address Helene is needed.

The state’s top elected leaders — Cooper, Berger and Moore among them — have traveled to the mountains to see the damage firsthand.

“Our hearts are broken for the communities that have been ravaged by Hurricane Helene,” Moore and Berger said. “Despite the destruction, it has been incredible to see how North Carolinians have stepped up to help.”