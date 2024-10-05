Planting and caring for Pansies

By Mike Raley



I can vividly remember visiting Sunset Nursery in Rocky Mount with my mother, from my

pre-teen years well up into my 40’s. She was not an avid gardener, but she so enjoyed her

camellias, azaleas, and annuals. Pansies were her favorite and we made a yearly pilgrimage on a

fall day to “Sunset” for a couple of flats of the colorful, velvety, “big-faced” flowers. When I was

older, I married the best girl in the world and during our wedding she carried a bouquet of

pansies. They are among her favorites too.



Pansies prefer cool weather and in the old days they were planted in September. You can still

find plenty of pansies for sale then but these days they are happier if you wait and plant in

October or November here in central and eastern North Carolina. Otherwise they are more

prone to disease and insect problems. They definitely don’t like our hot weather. Remember

how they look in May and June as the temperatures heat up? They start to wither.



I’ve always thought pansies can be a bit hard to care for sometimes. To get the best out of

these beauties, plant them in full sun and in an area that has good drainage. If you see a bed of

pansies that are placed in a commercial development by a professional, they are planted in

mass and in beds where the soil is built up for extra good drainage. Many people prefer planting

pansies in containers. No problem! Find some good quality soil mix that will allow the water to

drain properly. That goes for the pot too. I would mass them in the container too. Have fun

mixing colors too. There are so many to choose from.



They do need water for those fall and winter warm spells, but easy does it. Water in the

morning instead of the afternoon, and if there has been a lot of rain recently, maybe less than

an inch of rain during the week. If the top inch of soil is dry, you need to water. But, if you over

water you will bring on fungal diseases and root rot. Don’t do that please!



If you are serious about your plants, you should occasionally get a soil test. Our soil in the

Triangle is generally fairly acidic . According to my friends at NC State, pansies like a 5.4 to 5.8

ph. Anne Clapp and Phil Campbell tell us to use a little blood meal to mix into the soil when your

pansies are planted. Some of our listeners say blood meal repels rabbits but attracts dogs. The

dog reference is definitely true, but I can’t guarantee the rabbit deal. In general, a low nitrogen

slow-release fertilizer will work well. Some experts recommend a water soluble liquid fertilizer,

but not when the plants and soil are wet. At any rate, use some good organic matter mixed into

the soil like Black Kow or Daddy Pete’s.



Phil Campbell says you can’t just leave spent blooms on panties. You have to work to have an

attractive pansy bed. Taking a small pair of scissors or some sharp fingernails, clip or pinch off

the spent bloom at the bottom of the stem and discard. This will also protect the new flowers

from disease and insects. Stay ahead of the fading flowers to make way for the new ones.

Speaking of diseases and insects, you might occasionally have a slug, snail or two around,

maybe a spider mite, some mildew, leaf spot and such.



There are numerous varieties of pansies available in North Carolina. From “big face” to the

self-seeding viola or “Johnny Jump-Ups”.



Remember, if you care for your pansies properly (listen to Phil Campbell), they will give you

months instead of weeks of striking fall, winter and early spring color in the landscape or

container.

