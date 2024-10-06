Red Cross deploys more than 600 volunteers to aid disaster relief in western North Carolina

An empty donation table with the American Red Cross logo is seen at the KFC YUM! Center during the Starts, Stripes, and Pints blood drive event on July 7, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — As the aftermath of devastating flooding from Hurricane Helene continues to affect western North Carolina, more than 600 volunteers from across the country have mobilized to provide critical disaster relief.

Heather Frazee, Executive Director of the American Red Cross’ Piedmont Triad Chapter, recently told Carolina Newsmakers host Don Curtis that the immediate focus of the relief operations is providing shelter, food, and basic necessities to those displaced by the flooding. Frazee also noted the challenging terrain in the mountains, compounded by road closures and dangerous conditions, which has made rescue and relief efforts more complex.

“We’re still just starting to access some areas, even though we’re a week into our response,” Frazee said.

In addition to deploying volunteers, Frazee urged the public to consider making financial donations to support the Red Cross’ ongoing work. For those looking to contribute in other ways, the Red Cross is also seeking blood donations, as the storm has disrupted regular collections.

“We’ve lost about 1,500 units of blood due to cancellations,” Frazee added.

For more information on how to help, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.