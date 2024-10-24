Senate leader cites ‘incompetence’ and criticizes Governor Cooper’s latest request for state relief funding

Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — North Carolina legislators returned to work Thursday to address further relief efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, but Senate president Phil Berger doesn’t expect any action on Governor Cooper’s $3.9 billion request for disaster relief.

State lawmakers approved an initial $270 million relief package last month, but Berger said he expects lawmakers will approve additional funding for Helene recovery efforts. However, he cautioned against rushing to spend all the state’s reserves so soon.

“We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars that will be required to rebuild infrastructure, homes, and businesses,” he said. “The people of North Carolina need help, and it’s our responsibility to ensure those resources are made available.”

Cooper submitted his funding request shortly after announcing damage estimates exceeding $53 billion – far surpassing the $17 billion record set by Hurricane Florence in 2018. That proposal included money for repairing roads, restoring utilities, and providing financial assistance to families and businesses affected by the hurricane.

Berger criticized Gov. Cooper’s administration for failing to get aid to Hurricane Matthew and Florence victims, including some people who lost their homes in 2016. Berger singled out a request for additional money for the N.C. Office of Resilience and Recovery.

“We’re being told that if we don’t send them $175 million those offices are just going to close down and all those people are going to be left high and dry so to speak, “Berger added. “It’s something that’s been a long-term problem. We conducted hearings into the incompetence of NCORR. This is something that gives us further pause in terms of listening to Governor Cooper’s recommendations or his plans for recovery in the most recent hurricane.”

Lawmakers are expected to pass a much smaller relief package this week. Berger said they’ll return to Raleigh in November.