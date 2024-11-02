Hampton scores 5 TDs, Brown gets first win over Florida State as North Carolina rolls to 35-11 win

Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches his team during the first half of their game against the Charlotte 49ers at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By BOB FERRANTE The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Omarion Hampton had four touchdown runs and a 49-yard TD reception as North Carolina cruised to a 35-11 victory over Florida State on Saturday.

Hampton racked up 172 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards and now has 14 touchdowns for UNC (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hampton is a man of many yards but not so many words. In the postgame locker room, coach Mack Brown asked him to give a speech. It was short: “Good job, O-line.”

The senior is just the fourth UNC player to have five rushing touchdowns in a game and has surpassed the 3,000-yard mark in his career.

“I can’t do it all by myself, so it’s definitely my O-line,” Hampton said. “They went crazy today. I feel like I just definitely needed to give them a shout out. It’s really just the mindset trying to get each and every play and everything like that.”

Brown, a Florida State grad, earned his first win over his alma mater. He was 0-3 against the Seminoles while at Tulane in the mid-1980s and came into the game with an 0-8 mark in two stints at UNC.

The longtime college coach said he felt the offensive line has been improving, as has his team. He enjoyed watching UNC rack up 289 rushing yards while holding Florida State to 42 yards on 28 carries.

“In college football you got to run the ball,” Brown said. “You’ve got to stop the run. Running for 289 yards against that defense is really, really special.”

Brock Glenn threw for 123 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown to Ja’Khi Douglas, as Florida State (1-8, 1-7) lost its fifth straight game. Luke Kromenhoek also completed 2 of 7 passes for 36 yards, but he had two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles managed just 201 offensive yards and scored a season-low 11 points.

“Very disappointing outcome,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “They did a great job and really dominated the game in pretty much all phases — offense, defense, special teams. We have to be better than what we put on display.”

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 56-yard field-goal attempt in the first half for the Seminoles.

Rare company

Hampton is the first Tar Heel to rush for five touchdowns since 1981. After one touchdown he stopped to celebrate with Natrone Means, a UNC star who is now an offensive analyst.

Florida State’s record book only note opposing players who ran for four touchdowns in a game. The last one? Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2016.

Shorthanded Seminoles

With center Maurice Smith out, Florida State started an eighth offensive line combination in its ninth game. The Seminoles were without one of their top running backs, Kam Davis.

Takeaway

UNC: The Tar Heels averaged 5.3 yards per carry and converted on 11 of 16 third-down opportunities to run away with the win.

Florida State: The Seminoles managed just 61 offensive yards in the first half, falling behind 14-3, and dropped their fifth straight game.

Up Next

UNC has a bye week and will play host to Wake Forest on Nov. 16.

Florida State plays at Notre Dame on Saturday.