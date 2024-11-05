Republican Tim Moore wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 7: Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives Tim Moore talks to reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court after he attended oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case December 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Moore v. Harper case stems from the redrawing of congressional maps by the North Carolina GOP-led state legislature following the 2020 Census. The map was struck down by the state supreme court for partisan gerrymandering that violated the state constitution. Also at issue in the case is the independent state legislature theory, a theory that declares state legislatures should have primary authority for setting rules of federal elections with few checks and balances. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)