Donald Trump wins North Carolina

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, looks one during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on September 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With 53 days before election day, Former President Trump continues to campaign. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump won the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday. Trump receives the state’s 16 electoral votes after defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Trump also won the state in 2016 and 2020, but Democrats had been optimistic they could reverse previous outcomes with campaign spending, canvassing and Harris rallies. They also tried to link Trump to embattled Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. But Trump and running mate JD Vance visited North Carolina often during the fall campaign, pushing a more protectionist economic agenda and promises to crack down on illegal immigration and the southern border. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 11:18 p.m. EST.