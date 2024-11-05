Republican David Rouzer wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: David Rouzer, who is running for Congress, is seen during a Save America rally for former President Donald Trump at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The "Save America" rally was a continuation of Donald Trump's effort to advance the Republican agenda by energizing voters and highlighting candidates and causes. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. David Rouzer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Rouzer was elected to his sixth term, defeating Democratic challenger Marlando Pridgen in the GOP-leaning 7th Congressional District covering several southeastern counties and the coastal city of Wilmington. Rouzer is a former aide to then-Sens. Elizabeth Dole and Jesse Helms and served in the state Senate before his first congressional win in 2014. Agriculture is one key focus for Rouzer, having worked as a business owner in the industry and holding past positions with the U.S. Agriculture Department and North Carolina State University. The Associated Press declared Rouzer the winner at 10:22 p.m. EST.