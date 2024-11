Stock market today: Wall Street falls again as vaccine makers and tech stocks slide

Glass bottles in production in the tray of an automatic liquid dispenser, a line for filling medicines against bacteria and viruses, antibiotics and vaccines (Getty Images)

By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling again Friday as their big rally following last week’s presidential election and cut to interest rates continues to fade.

The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 141 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% lower.

Makers of vaccines helped pull the market lower after President-elect Donald Trump said he wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine activist, to be his Secretary of Health and Human Services. Pfizer fell 4.3%, Moderna sank 3.1% and Novavax dropped 2.8%.

Applied Materials also dragged on the market, even though it reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The provider of manufacturing equipment and services to the semiconductor and other industries dropped 9.1% amid disappointment about its forecast for revenue through early next year. It gave a forecasted range whose midpoint was just shy of analysts’ expectations.

The pressure is on companies to deliver big growth, in part because their stock prices have been rising so much faster than their earnings. That’s made the broad stock market look more expensive by a range of measures, which has critics calling for at least a fade. The S&P 500 is still up almost 24% for the year and near its all-time high despite this week’s weakness.

In the bond market, yields were ticking higher following some stronger-than-expected reports on the economy.

One showed shoppers spent more at U.S. retailers last month than expected, another signal that the most influential force on the economy remains solid.

“Many consumers were reporting that they were putting off trips and big ticket item purchases until after the election,” according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “Many businesses reported they were putting off capital investment due to the election. Now that the uncertainty of the outcome is behind us, we could see some decent ‘relief spending.’”

Friday’s data on retail sales, though, may not be quite as strong as it appeared. After taking away purchases of automobiles, sales at retailers were weaker last month than economists expected.

A separate report, meanwhile, showed manufacturing activity in New York state is growing strongly. That soundly beat expectations for zero growth, and it comes off October’s contraction.

Some of the survey’s responses were collected after Election Day last week, when Trump’s victory sent a jolt through financial markets around the world. Starting the day after Election Day, investors sent up stocks of banks, smaller U.S. companies and others seen as benefiting the most from Trump’s favoring of higher tariffs, lower tax rates and lighter regulation.

But investors are also taking into account some of the potential downsides to financial markets from Trump’s return to the White House.

Besides Friday’s hit to vaccine makers, Treasury yields have climbing in the bond market on both the economy’s surprising resilience and worries that Trump’s policies could spur bigger U.S. government deficits and faster inflation.

Such worries have forced traders to recalibrate how much relief the Fed could provide the economy next year through cuts to interest rates. The Fed earlier this month lowered its main interest rate for the second time this year, and earlier forecasts published by Fed officials indicated more cuts were likely to come through 2025

Lower interest rates can act as fuel for the stock market, but they can also put upward pressure on inflation.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested the U.S. central bank needs to be cautious about future interest rate decisions. “The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates,” he said, though he declined to discuss how Trump’s policies could alter things.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.48% from 4.44% late Thursday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, was holding steadier. It remained at 4.36%, where it was late Thursday.

In stock markets abroad, London’s FTSE 100 was close to flat after data from the Office for National Statistics showed economic growth slowed to 0.1% in the July-September quarter from the 0.5% in the previous quarter. It was weaker than expected.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% after data showed growth for Japan’s economy accelerated in the latest quarter, even as the Bank of Japan raised interest rates in July.

___

AP Writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.