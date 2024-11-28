Michigan State holds off No. 12 North Carolina 94-91 in overtime for 3rd at Maui Invitational

Coen Carr #55 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball during the second half of the Maui Invitational against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Tre Holloman and Xavier Booker combined for eight points in overtime and Michigan State held off No. 12 North Carolina 94-91 on Wednesday night for third place in the Maui Invitational.

Holloman made his first start of the season and led six scorers in double figures with a career-best 19 points for the Spartans (6-2). He scored 16 in the first half on 6-for-6 shooting, including four 3-pointers.

Jaden Akins and Coen Carr scored 14 points apiece, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Frankie Fidler had 13 each and Booker had 12.

Drake Powell scored 18 points, Elliot Cadeau 17 and RJ Davis 16 for the Tar Heels (4-3).

North Carolina’s Seth Trimble sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation.

Elliot Cadeau #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives to the basket as he is guarded by Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images) The Michigan State Spartans bench celebrates during the first half of the Maui Invitational against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images) Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the second half of the Maui Invitational against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images) Xavier Booker #34 of the Michigan State Spartans looks to shoot as he is defended by Drake Powell #9 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans played without freshman guard Jase Richardson, who had 18 points in the tournament semifinals against Memphis. Richardson took an elbow to the head against the Tigers on Tuesday.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels faced double-digit halftime deficits in all three games on Maui this week. Michigan State’s 94 points were the most allowed by North Carolina this season.

Key moment

After North Carolina took a 87-86 lead on a pair of free throws by Cadeau, Booker threw down a dunk off an assist from Holloman on Michigan State’s next possession to give his team the lead for good with 2:03 left in overtime.

Key stat

Michigan State shot 54% from the field and made 24 of 31 from the free-throw line. It scored 50 points in the paint to North Carolina’s 30.

Up next

Both teams next play on Wednesday as Michigan State opens up Big Ten play at Minnesota, while North Carolina plays host to No. 9 Alabama.