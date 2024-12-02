Janet Cowell officially sworn in as Raleigh Mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. — Janet Cowell, a seasoned public servant, has been officially sworn in as Raleigh’s new mayor after winning the election on November 5.

Cowell’s career includes roles as a Raleigh City Council member, state Senator and state Treasurer. She is set to serve a two-year term. In a recent interview with WPTF, Cowell shared her vision for the future of Raleigh. She emphasized her commitment to addressing the concerns voiced by residents during her campaign, including inclusivity and sustainability.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1751029">Janet Cowell, Raleigh Mayor-Elect</a>

“I heard a lot from residents about what they want in the future of the city,” she said, acknowledging the city’s needs for thoughtful growth and development.

Cowell also expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with fellow council members to ensure Raleigh remains a welcoming and inclusive community. Reflecting on her priorities, Cowell said she is ready to “hit the ground running” and tackle the challenges that lie ahead. She emphasized the importance of bringing people together and listening to diverse voices to shape Raleigh’s future.