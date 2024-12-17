Next North Carolina governor names 7 Cabinet secretaries, with 2 current department heads

Gubernatorial candidate North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks before Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Stein announced his choices for a majority of his Cabinet positions Monday before he takes office next month, with two of the seven revealed department secretaries being holdovers from outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration.

The two current secretaries — Reid Wilson and Pamela Cashwell — have been appointed by Stein to lead departments new to them.

Other Cabinet appointees include a top lieutenant for Stein while in his current job as attorney general. Stein’s transition office also said the Cabinet will include its first Latino and first Indian American secretaries in Gabe Esparza and Dr. Devdutta Sangvai, respectively.

Wilson, at present the Natural and Cultural Resources Department secretary, is set to become the next head of the Department of Environmental Quality. And Cashwell, the current Department of Administration secretary, is Stein’s choice to succeed Wilson.

Stein, who defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson last month, and his transition leadership team have been working to fill out positions in the next administration. A public inauguration ceremony for the governor and others elected to statewide executive branch positions is set for Jan. 11 in Raleigh. It’s anticipated that Stein will get officially sworn in as governor earlier as the new year begins.

His Cabinet appointees — likely 11 in all — will be subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Since a 2016 law that laid out the confirmation process, the Senate has rejected only one Cabinet appointee — Dionne Delli-Gatti as environment secretary in 2021.

Wilson’s long work history includes stints at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Conservation Trust for North Carolina, and as national political director for the Sierra Club.

Stein picked Sangvai as the Department of Health and Human Services secretary, which in part oversees Medicaid, mental health services and state-run hospitals. Sangvai, a Duke University medical school professor, recently served as Duke Regional Hospital president and is current president of the North Carolina Medical Board, which licenses and disciplines doctors.

Esparza, a former U.S. Small Business Administration administrator and previous candidate for state treasurer from Charlotte, is in place to succeed Cashwell leading the Department of Administration. The department oversees many internal business affairs within government, including purchasing and contracting, the state’s motor fleet, and government buildings and property.

Leslie Cooley Dismukes, the criminal bureau chief within Stein’s state Department of Justice, is the governor-elect’s choice to lead the Department of Adult Correction, which includes the state’s prisons and probation and parole services. Dismukes was previously a criminal division chief for the U.S. attorney’s office for eastern North Carolina.

Other Stein Cabinet choices named Monday were McKinley Wooten Jr. leading the Department of Revenue and Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette leading the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Wooten has had a long state government career and is currently an assistant revenue secretary. Mallette has been a private attorney who graduated from the U.S Air Force Academy and served as an Air Force intelligence officer and prosecutor.

Cabinet secretaries yet to be announced include those who would lead the commerce, public safety, information technology and transportation departments.