Japanese flowering apricot, a J.C. Raulston favorite

By Mike Raley

Unfortunately, I never met Dr. J.C. Raulston, the namesake of the world-famous research gardens at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He was killed in an auto accident in 1996, two weeks before he was scheduled as a guest on the WPTF Weekend Gardener. He was a brilliant and vigorous advocate for gardening and plants in general. He did have his favorites, of course, including the Prunus mume, or Japanese flowering apricot. I was told by my former co-host, Dr. Anne Clapp, that Dr. Raulston left some money in his will to plant flowering apricot trees all over Raleigh. There aren’t enough, as far as I’m concerned, so we need to get planting. I had a beautiful specimen for many years. Unfortunately, it didn’t enjoy the lack of sun and finally faded away. I am resolving to plant another one.

This small deciduous tree is a native of Japan and China and is glorious in its winter appearance when its glorious light to dark pink or white flowers bloom, and the spicy fragrance permeates the landscape. It will theoretically grow from 15 to 30 feet tall, although I have seen one more than 20 feet tall.

I was introduced long ago to this deciduous ornamental apricot by my late friend and Wayne County Extension agent, Lewis Howe. He always came up with plants I had never heard of, much like my extraordinary original co-host, Erv Evans. Lewis described the uniqueness of the Prunus mume with its winter-blooming habit, jade-colored stems, and unique bark with ridges and a dark cinnamon color. The leaves don’t make much of an impression in spring, summer or fall, but overall, I love this tree. It produces a small fruit, but unless you like a bitter flavor, I would leave them alone. One thing I have always heard from all of my show experts is that the flowering apricot doesn’t like wet feet. They are a bit fussy about it. I would recommend planting on an incline, much the way you would with winter daphne or tulip bulbs. As usual, dig a hole as deep as the root ball and twice the circumference. Add some water to the hole before you cover the root ball, especially if planting during a dry period. Add some type of aggregate material to aid in drainage, and fill the hole with plenty of organic matter and native soil. Tony Avent is a strong advocate for breaking up the root ball or pulling the roots apart to spread them out and promote root growth. I suggest planting the ornamental apricot tree in the fall to allow roots to establish. However, you will find more cultivars from which to choose in the spring, when most local nurseries have their new stock.

There are hundreds of cultivars from which to choose. “Peggy Clarke” is the most famous and probably the most popular variety in North Carolina. Rufus has a beautiful specimen on his property. There are a couple of other “Clarke” varieties, and there are also Kobai, “Contorta,” “Fragrant Snow” and many others. My advice is to seek one out at your favorite local nursery.

Finally, according to the folks at NC State, the Chinese believe the five petals of the Prunus mume represent five blessings that include wealth, health, love of virtue, old age and a natural death. And you thought the ornamental apricot just smelled good and had a pretty face. Plant one and see for yourself.