Jackson, Cadeau lead way as North Carolina defeats Cal 79-53

North Carolina guard Ian Jackson (11) and guard Elliot Cadeau (3) defend California guard DJ Campbell, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ian Jackson scored 20 points, Elliot Cadeau added 15 and North Carolina defeated California 79-53 on Wednesday night.

Five players scored for the Tar Heels in a 15-0 run that turned a nine-point lead into a 63-39 rout with a little under eight minutes remaining in the second half. Jackson scored seven points in the final five minutes and his layup with about two minutes to go gave the Tar Heels their biggest lead at 77-50. Cal scored five points in the last five minutes.

Backup guard Seth Trimble had 12 points for North Carolina (12-6, 5-1 ACC).

Mady Sissoko scored 16 points and Joshua Ola-Joseph added 10 points off the bench for the Golden Bears (8-9, 1-5).

Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic, averaging 24.5 points per game coming in, shot 3 for 13 and finished with six points.

In the first half, Cadeau scored 11 points, North Carolina shot 57% from the field and the Tar Heels built a 39-29 lead. Cal shot 38% overall and made 1 of 11 3-point tries.

Sissoko scored eight of Cal’s first 10 points of the second half and his dunk with 13 1/2 minutes remaining had the Golden Bears within 48-39 before North Carolina’s big run put the game well in hand.

The Tar Heels won their fourth straight game and the Bears fell to 1-5 on the road.

North Carolina remains in a group of four teams with one conference loss behind No. 3 Duke, which is 7-0.

North Carolina hosts Stanford on Saturday when Cal plays at N.C. State.