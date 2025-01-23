Raleigh Police identify injured officer as First Class Officer M.A. Gillick

RALEIGH (WPTF) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified the officer injured in the line of duty as First Class Officer M.A. Gillick. According to an official statement, Officer Gillick remains in critical condition while receiving exceptional medical care at WakeMed.

Officer Gillick has served with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) since June 2022. Before joining the force, he had a distinguished military career as a Captain in Field Artillery with the 82nd Airborne Division. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he transitioned into law enforcement, continuing his dedication to public service.

In response to Officer Gillick’s injury, RPD officials have expressed their deepest gratitude for the medical team treating him and have asked for continued thoughts and prayers from the community.

“The outpouring of support to Officer Gillick and the entire RPD family from the community has been wonderful. We are blessed by a community that embraces one of our own during this challenging time. Officer Gillick’s family has shown tremendous strength, composure, and resilience during this difficult time. The family asks for privacy as they continue to stand by Officer Gillick,” said Chief Estella Patterson.

Community members wishing to send cards or well-wishes to Officer Gillick can address them to the Raleigh Police Department, Attention: Shelly Owens, 6716 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.