RJ Davis and Seth Trimble rescue North Carolina in 102-96 OT win over Boston College

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) follows through on a dunk against Boston College guard Dion Brown (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored seven points in overtime and Seth Trimble hit the go-ahead jumper, lifting North Carolina to a 102-96 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Davis hit a 3-pointer for a 94-91 lead near the three-minute mark of the extra period and after Boston College tied it with a 3, Davis made two free throws for a two-point lead near the two-minute mark. After BC tied it again, Trimble’s jumper put the Tar Heels up 98-96 with 1:42 remaining. The Eagles did not score the rest of the way, Davis hit two free throws with 53 seconds left and Ven-Allen Lubin’s dunk with 28 seconds left punctuated the victory.

Trimble scored the last four points of regulation on a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left and a jumper five seconds later. UNC used a foul to give with three seconds left and forced a turnover with one second to go, sending the game to overtime.

Davis scored 22, Ian Jackson 19, Trimble and Jalen Washington 18 each and Elliot Cadeau 13 for the Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 ACC), who had lost by one point in back-to-back games. Trimble added 12 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Donald Hand Jr. scored 26 points, Dion Brown 20, Chad Venning 17 and Joshua Beadle 14 for Boston College (9-11, 1-8).

North Carolina’s 8-0 run late in the first half led to a 46-45 lead at halftime.

There were 10 ties and five lead changes in the second half although North Carolina never led in the last 5 1/2 minutes.

North Carolina has two road games in the upcoming week — Pittsburgh on Tuesday and No. 2 Duke on Saturday.

Boston College hosts Florida State on Saturday.