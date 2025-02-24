RJ Davis, Seth Trimble lead North Carolina to 96-85 victory over Florida State

North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) brings the ball up the floor against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RJ Davis had 20 points, Seth Trimble came off the bench to score 17 and North Carolina cruised to a 96-85 victory over Florida State on Monday night.

Davis made 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for the Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won four in a row to pull within a half-game of Wake Forest and SMU for fourth place. The top four teams receive byes into the third round of the conference tournament. Trimble did his damage on 6-for-10 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Jae’Lyn Withers added 11 points for North Carolina and Elliot Cadeau, Ven-Allen Lubin and reserve Jalen Washington all scored 10. Cadeau had seven assists and Lubin grabbed seven rebounds.

Jamir Watkins had 26 points to lead the Seminoles (16-12, 7-10), who dropped into ninth place — a half-game behind Pittsburgh. The top nine seeds earn first-round byes.

Davis and Washington both had seven points in a balanced first-half attack as nine different Tar Heels scored in building a 49-43 lead. Watkins had 18 points at the break.

Drake Powell’s layup 90 seconds into the second half gave North Carolina the first double-digit lead at 55-45. Davis and Cadeau hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Tar Heels led 61-47 before the half was three minutes old.

Florida State closed within six points three times — the final one on a tip-in by Christian Nitu to make it 72-66 with 9:29 remaining. Davis answered with a 3-pointer and added two more baskets in a 15-5 run as the Tar Heels upped their advantage to 87-71.

North Carolina will host Miami and Florida State plays at No. 2 Duke on Saturday with three games left in the regular season.