Bubble Watch: Ohio State’s loss is North Carolina’s gain, plus a good day for the SEC

Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. (0) reacts to a play against the Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The next few days should be stressful for Ohio State after the Buckeyes lost 77-70 to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State is on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Not only did the Buckeyes lose Wednesday, but fellow bubble team North Carolina took care of Notre Dame 76-56. Elsewhere, the SEC has a chance to put 14 teams in the tournament after Texas beat Vanderbilt, Arkansas beat South Carolina and Oklahoma beat Georgia.