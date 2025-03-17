Did you Know…

Photo by Getty Images

Honey bees are essential to everyday life. You may not know this but without bees we would not have food. They are pollinators who help circulate pollen from flowers to vegetables to trees. But the question is are honey bees pets?

The short answer is no. Honey bees are actually considered livestock but not pets. You can for them in hive and they live in groups called colonies. You can have as many hives as you want as long as your neighborhood or HOA is fine with it. Check your local city regulations or neighborhood rules to fine out more information. An apiary is a bee yard or location that bee hives are kept.

It is also a good idea to join your local bee club association to learn how to care for your honey bees. Most of the 50 states should have a state-wide bee association. Taking a course at a bee school is another great way to learn about bee life. For information about check out the North Carolina Beekeepers Association, there is also a good exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo about honey bees.