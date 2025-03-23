Education secretary says Columbia University’s changes put it on track to recover funding

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon says Columbia University is “on the right track” to recover federal funding frozen by the Trump administration. McMahon’s comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” follow Columbia agreeing to a host of policy changes demanded by the administration. Earlier this month, the Trump administration pulled $400 million in federal funding over how the university handled protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Federal officials demanded the university make nine changes to its academic and security policies before the administration would consider restoring the money. The university said Friday it would agree to nearly all of the demands.