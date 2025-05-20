Meet Illicium: A Shade-Loving Shrub with Personality

By MIKE RALEY

I can remember a time when there were few shade-loving shrubs from which to choose for the North Carolina landscape. In the early years of the “Weekend Gardener,” Erv Evans or those who filled in for him, would primarily recommend: acubas, rhododendrons, azaleas, or hydrangeas. Now there are a plethora of woody plants for the darker areas of your yard. What I am building up to is the world of Illiciums or Illicium parviflorum, illicium floridanum and illicium parviflorum anise shrubs. The leaves of this species have a distinctively pleasant scent when crushed. Most people say it smells like licorice, which is not my favorite. However, I do think it has a unique fragrance. The flowers of the floridanum have another distinctive attribute. They are pretty, a red to maroon color with a raw fishy fragrance. Some say it smells like a wet dog. This odor is not apparent unless the flower is right up to your nose. The plant usually blooms in April and May.

If you are diligent, you may find some compelling cultivars of Illicium. “Aztec Fire” has darker red flowers spring into fall once established. “Shady Lady” has variegated leaves so Nelsa Cox would be happy. “Halley’s Comet” has bright red leaves and is quite striking. “Swamp Hobbit” is a dwarf variety. It seems just about every variety of popular landscape plant has a diminutive cousin or two.

When planting your illicium in the spring or fall, be sure to dig the hole twice as wide as the root ball and deep enough for the top of the root ball to just peek over the top of the ground surface. You may choose to place some aggregate stone product or other type of aggregate material at the bottom of the hole, add some water and fill in dirt, compost, or organic matter of some kind. Add two to three inches of hardwood mulch. Keep in mind the evaporation rates are much higher in the spring than fall.

Remember to water your illicium regularly for the first year. In doing so, deep, infrequent watering, especially the first year, is one of the keys to a long-term healthy plant. Another key is to try to water at the base of a plant. You can use your garden hose if it is convenient. For new plants I prefer a soaker hose or some other type of drip irrigation. It will slow water consumption. While watering in the morning is best, you can get away with evening watering, but your plants might also be more susceptible to disease. You will find that any other time of day offers only high evaporation rates in late spring and summer.

Fertilize your fairly exotic plant lightly with a slow-release fertilizer. The extension service often recommends something in the realm of a 12-6-6. Root protection can be achieved with the use of hardwood mulch or pine straw. This will also provide nutrients.

The folks at the extension service tell me the Illicium has no significant pests.

If you want to add a standout plant to your landscape collection. The illicium or anise plant is for you whether you like licorice or not.