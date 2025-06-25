Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese Recipe from Food My Muse

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 3 servings

Ingredients

  • 8 oz goat cheese, or more if desired
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp crushed red peppers
  • Chives, to taste, for topping

Directions

  1. Slice the goat cheese into rounds.
  2. Preheat a cast iron pan on high for 2-3 minutes.
  3. Arrange the cheese onto the cast iron. Cook it on the stove on high for 1 minute.
  4. Drizzle honey and add crushed red peppers.
  5. Bake at 400°F for 17-20 minutes or until golden. Top with chives.
