Baked Goat Cheese
Baked Goat Cheese Recipe from Food My Muse
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serving size: 3 servings
Ingredients
- 8 oz goat cheese, or more if desired
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp crushed red peppers
- Chives, to taste, for topping
Directions
- Slice the goat cheese into rounds.
- Preheat a cast iron pan on high for 2-3 minutes.
- Arrange the cheese onto the cast iron. Cook it on the stove on high for 1 minute.
- Drizzle honey and add crushed red peppers.
- Bake at 400°F for 17-20 minutes or until golden. Top with chives.