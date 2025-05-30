Beef Muffuletta Dip
Beef Muffuletta Dip Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serving size: 12-16 servings
Ingredients
- 8 ounces deli corned beef, chopped
- 1 shepherd loaf, about 8 inches in diameter
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup chopped green olives
- 4 ounces provolone cheese, chopped
- 1/2 cup drained, chopped giardinera
- 1/4 cup chopped roasted red peppers
Directions
- Cut top 1/3 off loaf. Scoop out middle of loaf base, reserve bread pieces. Place hallowed loaf on shallow-rimmed baking sheet.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine corned beef, cream cheese, olives, provolone, giardiniera and red peppers in large bowl; mix well. Place beef mixture in hallowed loaf. Bake in 350°F oven 35 to 40 minutes or until dip is bubbly. Serve with carrots, celery, crackers and bread pieces, as desired. (You may bake this dip in 8 by 8-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray for 20 minutes until golden and bubbly.)