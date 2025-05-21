Beef Skewers with Garlicky White Bean Dip

Photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Beef Skewers with Garlicky White Bean Dip Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 16 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick
  • 1 teaspoon garlic-pepper seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

Garlicky White Bean Dip:

  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great Northern beans or cannellini beans, rinsed, drained
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon sherry or balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions

  1. To prepare Garlicky White Bean Dip, place beans, water, vinegar, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic and salt in food processor or blender container. Cover; process until smooth. Spoon 1/2 of bean dip into clear serving bowl; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon paprika and drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Top with remaining bean dip, 1/4 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Cover; set aside. (Bean dip may also be served in a shallow dish. Spread entire dip mixture into dish. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika on top; drizzle with 2 teaspoons olive oil.)
  2. Soak sixteen 6-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Meanwhile cut beef steak crosswise into 1/4-inch thick strips. Thread beef, weaving back and forth, onto each skewer. Combine garlic-pepper seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon paprika; sprinkle evenly over beef.
  3. Place skewers on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil about 4 to 5 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Serve with Garlicky White Bean Dip.
