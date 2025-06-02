Brie & Raspberry Cups

Brie & Raspberry Cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 15 servings

Ingredients

  • 15 frozen phyllo tart cups
  • 1 (8 ounce) wedge Brie cheese, rind removed, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • ½ cup raspberry preserves, or to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Arrange phyllo cups on the prepared baking sheet. Place 1 piece Brie cheese into each phyllo cup. Top each Brie piece with about 1/2 teaspoon raspberry preserves.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until Brie is melted, about 7 minutes.
