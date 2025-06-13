Chamoy (Salty and Spicy Mexican Pickled Fruit Sauce)
Chamoy (Salty and Spicy Mexican Pickled Fruit Sauce) Recipe from Serious Eats
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 1 quart
Ingredients
- 1 ounce (30 g) dried hibiscus (about 1 cup)
- 3 ounces (85 g) dried apricots (about 10 to 15 apricots)
- 4 umeboshi plums (2 ounces; 55 g), pitted
- 1/4 cup sugar (2 ounces; 55 g), plus more as needed
- 4 dried chiles de árbol, stemmed and seeded
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) tamarind concentrate
- 2 tablespoons (18 g) Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more as needed (for table salt use half as much by volume or the same weight)
- 3 cups (710 ml) water
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) fresh lime juice, plus more as needed
Directions
- In a 3-quart saucepan or saucier, combine hibiscus, apricots, umeboshi, sugar, chiles, tamarind concentrate, salt, and water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then cover and cook, lowering heat to maintain a simmer, for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
- Transfer contents of pot to a blender and add lime juice. Starting at the lowest speed and gradually increasing speed to high, blend, stopping to scrape down sides as needed, until a very smooth puree forms. Taste and adjust flavorings and consistency as needed, blending in more salt, sugar, lime juice, and/or water until your desired consistency and flavor are achieved (note the sauce should be boldly salty, tart, sweet, and spicy). Scrape into an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.