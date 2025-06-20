Dairy Free Mashed Potatoes
Dairy Free Mashed Potatoes Recipe from Ronnie Fein
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 5 medium all-purpose potatoes (example: Yukon Gold)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 large clove garlic, chopped
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons chicken or vegetable stock
- salt to taste
- pinch or two of cayenne pepper
- 3 tablespoons fresh bread crumbs
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Peel the potatoes, cut them into chunks and cook them in lightly salted water for about 15 minutes, or until they are fork tender.
- While the potatoes are cooking, heat the olive oil in a sauté pan and add the onion.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes, then add the garlic.
- Cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until the vegetables are beginning to brown.
- Set aside.
- Drain the potatoes and mash them with a ricer or potato masher until the lumps have disappeared.
- Add the vegetables and olive oil and stir them in gently.
- Stir in the lemon juice, stock, salt and the cayenne pepper.
- Place the mixture in a baking dish. Sprinkle with the bread crumbs.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the top is crispy and brown.