Photo by Getty Images

Dairy Free Mashed Potatoes Recipe from Ronnie Fein

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 5 medium all-purpose potatoes (example: Yukon Gold)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 large clove garlic, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons chicken or vegetable stock
  • salt to taste
  • pinch or two of cayenne pepper
  • 3 tablespoons fresh bread crumbs

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Peel the potatoes, cut them into chunks and cook them in lightly salted water for about 15 minutes, or until they are fork tender.
  3. While the potatoes are cooking, heat the olive oil in a sauté pan and add the onion.
  4. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes, then add the garlic.
  5. Cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until the vegetables are beginning to brown.
  6. Set aside.
  7. Drain the potatoes and mash them with a ricer or potato masher until the lumps have disappeared.
  8. Add the vegetables and olive oil and stir them in gently.
  9. Stir in the lemon juice, stock, salt and the cayenne pepper.
  10. Place the mixture in a baking dish. Sprinkle with the bread crumbs.
  11. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the top is crispy and brown.
