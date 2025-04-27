Devil Dogs
Devil Dogs Recipe from Good Grief Cook
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 8 minutes
Serving size: 20 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon instant espresso powder, optional
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup milk, room temperature
Ermine Butter Cream Filling
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- ½ cup shortening
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
- Heat oven 425F. Line baking sheets with parchment.
- In large bowl, sift flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, espresso powder and salt; whisk it to blend and set aside.
- In another bowl, beat butter and sugar for 5 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. Add ⅓ of dry ingredients alternating with half the milk beating well after each addition and scraping down bowl as needed.
- Spoon batter into a zippered plastic bag; seal bag. Snip off a ½-inch piece of one corner.
- Pipe batter into 3-inch logs about 1½ to 2-inches wide and 2-inches apart on prepared baking sheets.
- Bake 8 minutes. Cool.
- Turn half the cakes over and pipe or spread flat sides with cream filling.
- Cover with remaining cakes, flat side down.
- For the filling: In a small saucepan over medium-low heat whisk flour, milk and salt until blended and no lumps remain. Cook mixture, stirring with a wooden spoon, until it thickens, pulls away from the sides of the pan and forms a smooth ball. This will take at least 5 minutes of hard stirring with the wooden spoon until the dough leaves a skin in the pan and is not sticky.
- Transfer dough to a bowl. Let it cool for 5 minutes. Add powdered sugar; stir it in until it looks smooth and dough has loosened up. It will appear more liquid.
- In another bowl, beat butter and shortening until blended. Add vanilla and beat well. Gradually add sugar mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until mixture is smooth, thick and fluffy.