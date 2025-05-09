Enchilada Meatloaf
Enchilada Meatloaf Recipe
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serving size: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 pounds Ground Beef (93% Lean or Leaner)
- 1 can (10 ounces each) red enchilada sauce, divided
- 1 egg
- 3/4 cup chopped bell pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup masa harina (corn flour)
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1-1/2 teaspoons paprika
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground ancho chilies
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground guajillo chiles
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Measure 3/4 cup enchilada sauce into small bowl; set aside. Add remaining enchilada sauce, Ground Beef, egg, bell pepper, onion, ketchup, cheese, masa, black pepper, remaining spices, pepper sauce and salt; mix thoroughly but lightly.
- Shape beef mixture and place into 8 x 4-1/2-inch loaf pan. Bake in 350°F oven 40 minutes. Spread reserved enchilada sauce over meatloaf. Bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F. (Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.)
- Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Cut into slices and serve.