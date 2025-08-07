This light and fresh greek pasta salad is the perfect summer side. It’s a great meal prep recipe, as it gets better with some time to marinate and you can enjoy it throughout the week.
Ingredients
- 1 box rotini noodles (or your choice of pasta)
- 1 english cucumber, diced
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, quartered
- 1/2 cup pickled banana peppers
- 1/2 cup olives, pitted and sliced
- 1/2 cup feta, crumbled
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp cracked black pepper
- 1 tsp dried oregano
Instructions
1. Cook pasta
Cook your pasta on the stovetop until al dente, per the package instructions, then rinse under cold water.
2. Mix dressing
In a large bowl, whisk spices into the olive oil until combined.
3. Add pasta and toppings
Add your pasta, veggies and cheese into the bowl and mix until the dressing coats everything evenly.
4. Chill
Cover the bowl and store your pasta salad in the fridge until ready to serve.
5. Serve it cold
Enjoy cold as a light lunch or as a dinner side.