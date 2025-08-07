This light and fresh greek pasta salad is the perfect summer side. It’s a great meal prep recipe, as it gets better with some time to marinate and you can enjoy it throughout the week.

Ingredients

1 box rotini noodles (or your choice of pasta)

1 english cucumber, diced

1 pint grape tomatoes, quartered

1/2 cup pickled banana peppers

1/2 cup olives, pitted and sliced

1/2 cup feta, crumbled

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

Instructions

1. Cook pasta

Cook your pasta on the stovetop until al dente, per the package instructions, then rinse under cold water.

2. Mix dressing

In a large bowl, whisk spices into the olive oil until combined.

3. Add pasta and toppings

Add your pasta, veggies and cheese into the bowl and mix until the dressing coats everything evenly.

4. Chill

Cover the bowl and store your pasta salad in the fridge until ready to serve.

5. Serve it cold

Enjoy cold as a light lunch or as a dinner side.