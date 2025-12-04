Homemade Hot Cocoa

This classic hot cocoa is a decadent way to warm up as it gets cold outside.
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk (any kind works)
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar (adjust to taste)
- 2 ounces dark or semi-sweet chocolate, chopped
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- Optional Toppings:
- Whipped cream
- Marshmallows
- Candy cane crumbles
Instructions
1. Make the base
In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar, salt, and about 2 tablespoons of the milk to form a smooth paste.
2. Add the milk
Slowly whisk in the rest of the milk, then heat just until steaming.
3. Add the chocolate
Add the chopped chocolate and whisk until fully melted and smooth.
4. Finishing touches
Remove from heat, stir in the vanilla, and pour into mugs. Then, top with your choice of whipped cream, marshmallows, or candy cane crumbles and enjoy!