Homemade Hot Cocoa

This classic hot cocoa is a decadent way to warm up as it gets cold outside.

Ingredients

2 cups milk (any kind works)

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

2 ounces dark or semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Optional Toppings :

: Whipped cream

Marshmallows

Candy cane crumbles

Instructions

1. Make the base

In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar, salt, and about 2 tablespoons of the milk to form a smooth paste.

2. Add the milk

Slowly whisk in the rest of the milk, then heat just until steaming.

3. Add the chocolate

Add the chopped chocolate and whisk until fully melted and smooth.

4. Finishing touches

Remove from heat, stir in the vanilla, and pour into mugs. Then, top with your choice of whipped cream, marshmallows, or candy cane crumbles and enjoy!