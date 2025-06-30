My Go-To Southern Fried Catfish

This fried catfish recipe is one of my favorites—it’s crispy, golden, and packed with flavor. Perfect for a weekend cookout or a cozy dinner at home. The buttermilk marinade keeps the fish tender, while the cornmeal crust gives it that irresistible crunch.

Ingredients

For the fish: 2 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon hot sauce (plus extra if you like it spicy)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1½ pounds catfish fillets

Vegetable oil (enough for deep frying)

Lemon wedges, for serving For the dredge: 1½ cups yellow cornmeal

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

1. Marinate the Fish:

In a large bowl or a zip-top bag, mix the buttermilk, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Add the catfish fillets and make sure they’re fully coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours… 8 hours if you’ve got the time. This step really helps the flavors soak in.

2. Get the Dredge Ready:

In a wide bowl or shallow dish, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. Take each piece of catfish out of the marinade and let the excess drip off. Dredge the fish in the cornmeal mix until it’s well coated, then set it aside.

3. Time to Fry:

Pour vegetable oil into a large pot or Dutch oven until it’s about halfway full. Heat the oil to 350°F. Fry the fish in batches so you don’t crowd the pot—each batch should take about 5 to 6 minutes, until the fish is a beautiful golden brown. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and sprinkle with a little salt right away.

Serve it up hot with lemon wedges and a dash of extra hot sauce on the side. Trust me. This one’s a crowd-pleaser.