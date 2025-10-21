Orange-Glazed Cranberry Scones

These scones are the perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors that make for a delicious start to your morning.
Ingredients
- For the scones:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cubed
- ½ cup dried cranberries (or ¾ cup fresh cranberries, chopped)
- ½ cup heavy cream (plus extra for brushing)
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp. orange zest
- For the orange glaze:
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 1½ tbsp fresh orange juice
- ½ tsp orange zest
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Mix the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
3. Cut in the butter
Add cold butter cubes and use a pastry cutter or your fingertips to blend until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
4. Add the cranberries and zest
Next, stir in cranberries and orange zest evenly.
5. Combine the wet ingredients
In a small bowl, whisk together heavy cream, egg, and vanilla extract.
6. Form the dough
Pour wet mixture into dry ingredients and gently mix until combined. Then, turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and shape into a 1-inch thick circle.
7. Cut and bake
Slice into 8 wedges and transfer to the baking sheet. Then, brush the tops of the scones lightly with cream and bake for 15–18 minutes, or until golden brown on the edges.
8. Make the glaze
Whisk powdered sugar, orange juice, and zest until smooth. Add more orange juice as needed for desired consistency.
9. Serve and enjoy
Let scones set for about 10 minutes, then drizzle with glaze and enjoy this delicious and festive treat!