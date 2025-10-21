Orange-Glazed Cranberry Scones

These scones are the perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors that make for a delicious start to your morning.

Ingredients

For the scones:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cubed

½ cup dried cranberries (or ¾ cup fresh cranberries, chopped)

½ cup heavy cream (plus extra for brushing)

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. orange zest

For the orange glaze:

½ cup powdered sugar

1½ tbsp fresh orange juice

½ tsp orange zest

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Mix the dry ingredients

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

3. Cut in the butter

Add cold butter cubes and use a pastry cutter or your fingertips to blend until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

4. Add the cranberries and zest

Next, stir in cranberries and orange zest evenly.

5. Combine the wet ingredients

In a small bowl, whisk together heavy cream, egg, and vanilla extract.

6. Form the dough

Pour wet mixture into dry ingredients and gently mix until combined. Then, turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and shape into a 1-inch thick circle.

7. Cut and bake

Slice into 8 wedges and transfer to the baking sheet. Then, brush the tops of the scones lightly with cream and bake for 15–18 minutes, or until golden brown on the edges.

8. Make the glaze

Whisk powdered sugar, orange juice, and zest until smooth. Add more orange juice as needed for desired consistency.

9. Serve and enjoy

Let scones set for about 10 minutes, then drizzle with glaze and enjoy this delicious and festive treat!