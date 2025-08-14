Quick and Tasty Pasta Alfredo

This easy Alfredo sauce gives a great homemade touch to any pasta, and it’s a super quick fix with no roux required!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1, 8 oz package cream cheese

6-8 oz grated parmesan cheese

2 cups milk

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 box pasta of your choice

(optional) a basil leaf and sun-dried tomato for garnish

Instructions

1. Melt butter and cook pasta

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. In a separate large saucepan, boil pasta as directed on the package. Save 1/4 cup of the pasta water and drain the noodles, then set them aside.

2. Incorporate cream cheese

Add the cream cheese to the melted butter and stir occasionally until combined.

3. Thicken it up

Slowly add the milk to the melted butter and cream cheese mixture, then add in the parmesan.

4. Season

Add the seasonings to the mix.

5. Serve it hot

Mix the Alfredo sauce into the pasta and enjoy right away with an optional basil and sun-dried tomato garnish.