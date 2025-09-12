These homemade sweet potato fries are the perfect addition to any meal. They’re crispy, warm and the best combination of sweet and savory.

Ingredients

2 lbs. sweet potatoes (3 medium-sized)

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil

1 tsp. sea salt

(optional) 1/s tsp. smoked paprika or 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees f.

2. Prep the potatoes

Wash and peel the sweet potatoes, then cut them into thin, even wedges.

3. Season the fries

In a bowl, coat the sweet potato wedges with the oil and toss, then add the salt and/or spices and toss until they are evenly distributed.

4. Bake

Line the fries up evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Then, bake in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes and take them out to flip. Next, put the fries back in the oven for another 10-15 minutes, or until they are crispy.

5. Serve and enjoy

Serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy!