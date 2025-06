UNC 2025 Football Schedule

WPTF proudly offers season-long coverage of all UNC Tar Heel football games. Tune into WPTF for play-by-play coverage from WPTF and the Tar Heel Sports Network.

Date Time At Opponent Location Sep. 1 (Mon.) 8 p.m. Home TCU Chapel Hill, NC Sep. 6 (Sat.) 7 p.m. Away UNC Charlotte Chapel Hill, NC Sept. 13 (Sat.) 3:30 p.m. Home Richmond Chapel Hill, NC Sept. 20 (Sat.) TBD Away UCF Chapel Hill, NC Oct. 4 (Sat.) 4 p.m. Home Clemson Chapel Hill, NC Oct. 17 (Fri.) 10:30 p.m. Away California Berkeley, CA Oct. 25 (Sat.) TBD Home Virginia Chapel Hill, NC Oct. 31 (Fri.) 7:30 p.m. Away Syracuse Syracuse, NY Nov. 8 (Sat.) TBD Home Stanford Chapel Hill, NC Nov. 15 (Sat.) TBD Away Wake Forest Winston-Salem, NC Nov. 22 (Sat.) TBD Away Duke Durham, NC Nov. 30 (Sat.) TBD Home NC State Chapel Hill, NC