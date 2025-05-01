AAA highlights smartphone feature that could reduce distracted driving

A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car. Accidents involving drivers using phones or other personal devices continue to mount across the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Distracted driving remains a leading factor in crashes across the country, despite laws and awareness efforts aimed at reducing it.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 9% of fatal crashes involve distracted driving, though many researchers believe the actual number is even higher. Despite texting bans in nearly all 50 states, distraction behind the wheel remains a consistent issue—particularly among younger drivers.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-afternoon-news/2007448/">Tiffany Wright AAA Carolina spokesperson | RSS.com</a>

Though smartphones are often cited as a source of distraction, they may also offer a solution. Many smartphones come equipped with a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature that can block notifications automatically when driving is detected. This tool is built into most devices, but many drivers remain unaware of it or choose not to use it. Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas said that even when distraction is a known factor in a crash, it’s not always admitted.

“So a lot of people won’t readily admit that they were distracted,” said Wright. “You see it more and more, and at least at AAA, what we’ve seen over the last 10-15 years is more and more single car collisions, and that’s from people being distracted but they won’t readily admit it.”

According to DoSomething.org, sending or reading a text at highway speeds means a driver may travel the length of a football field without looking at the road. Still, research shows that younger drivers—especially those aged 18 to 24—are among the most likely to be familiar with the Do Not Disturb feature, even though usage remains inconsistent across age groups.

“It’s surprising how many people don’t know that their smartphone has a ‘do-not-disturb’ feature,” said Wright.

Surveys show that about half of people didn’t know their phones had the feature, 85% didn’t know how to use it, and 65% didn’t realize it could be activated automatically when the phone detects driving. Wright said that after a structured training process, 100% of participants not only understood how to use the feature—but also demonstrated a 40% reduction in phone use while driving.

According to HONK Technologies, using a mobile phone while driving increases the risk of a crash by up to 400%. Still, even with awareness growing, reluctance remains.

“They have FOMO, fear of missing out, they’re confused about the functionality of it, they think that it’s going to limit their access to their music or navigation systems,” said Wright. “By doing this study we were able to uncover some reasons why people are not using this feature.”

According to Groth Law, it takes just three seconds of looking away from the road for a crash to occur. AAA emphasizes that their campaign isn’t about emergencies where someone needs to break through to reach a driver—in most cases, drivers are simply commuting or running errands, and the urge to check a phone is tied more to routine distraction than urgent need.

“We’re constantly putting out campaigns…so we constantly send out messaging. We support the handheld band legislation that’s currently out there right now. Those are just some of the things that we’ve been doing,” said Wright.

Even with the proven benefits of the Do Not Disturb feature, Wright acknowledged that some people still resist using it—not because of technical barriers, but because they don’t want to miss anything.

AAA Carolinas continues to advocate for increased use of the feature because, according to the organization, it has a measurable impact.

“Us at Triple A want people to use it because we know it saves lives,” said Wright.

According to DoSomething.org, 34% of crashes happen within one minute of phone use or another distraction. Safety experts recommend that drivers visit TSA.gov or their phone settings to explore how Do Not Disturb can be used to limit distractions and prevent accidents.