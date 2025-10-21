Belichick says suspended North Carolina assistant coach is back working with Tar Heels

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels walks off the field after the football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said suspended cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been reinstated and returned to work ahead of Saturday’s visit from No. 16 Virginia.

The school announced Oct. 9 that it had suspended Hawkins for “violating NCAA rules” tied to improper benefits. UNC’s statement didn’t specify a length of the suspension and said he would remain on leave while the school “further investigates other potential actions detrimental” to the team and school.

“Yeah, he’s back,” Belichick said Monday at his weekly news conference. “The university cleared him, they went through their process with him and he’s back, yes.”

Belichick’s Tar Heels (2-4) are coming off a 21-18 loss at California, marking their first close call in a game against a power-conference opponent after losing the first three such meetings to TCU, UCF and Clemson by a combined score of 120-33.