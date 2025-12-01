Bussi makes 15 saves for 1st NHL shutout, Ehlers scores in OT in Hurricanes’ 1-0 win over Flames

Carolina Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller (19) strips the puck from Calgary Flames' Joel Farabee (86) in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina rookie Brandon Bussi made 15 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 2:52 of overtime and Hurricanes beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Sunday for their second straight victory.

Ehlers beat rookie goalie Devin Cooley after Taylor Hall put the puck on net. Ehlers scored his fifth goal of the season and first in seven games. Sean Walker also assisted.

Bussi played back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career.

Cooley stopped 16 shots. The Flames lost for just the second time in their last six games. They were shutout victims for the third time this season.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal returned from a three-game injury absence. He played slightly more than 14 minutes.

Up Next

Flames: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host Toronto on Thursday night.