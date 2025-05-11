From country stars to radio pioneers: 2025 NC Music Hall of Fame class revealed

Luke Combs, Clyde Mattocks, Dexter Romweber, Hattie “Chatty Hatty” Leeper, Robert Deaton, and others will be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame this October. The ceremony will be held in Mooresville, with a new exhibit opening in Kannapolis to honor the 2025 class. (Photo Collage created by WPTF Staff. Photos by Fazer Harrison and Terry Wyatt Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 class of inductees, a group that reflects the state’s wide-ranging contributions to music. The induction ceremony is scheduled for October 16 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center.

Among this year’s honorees is country music star Luke Combs. Originally from Asheville, Combs has gained national attention for his chart-topping hits and connection to his home state.

“Out of anybody in the country music scene right now that says North Carolina, you first think of Luke Combs of course,” Veronica Cordle of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame told the WPTF Afternoon News.

Combs has previously organized a benefit concert in support of Hurricane Helene relief, a project that brought together several well-known North Carolina musicians.

“Eric Church was a part of that. Another North Carolinian, James Taylor, was also a part of that. It was a really great event and really does show how much they care about their home state,” said Cordle.

Other 2025 inductees include longtime pedal steel guitarist Clyde Mattocks, music executive Robert Deaton, rockabilly musician Dexter Romweber, and pioneering radio host Hattie “Chatty Hatty” Leeper.

Cordle said the Hall of Fame looks forward to welcoming the public to the ceremony.

“We’re very excited. This year, the inductions will be held at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center. We’re going to have live performances by some of the inductees, that full list will be coming soon,” said Cordle.

Tickets to the event are available to the public and can be purchased through the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame’s website.

“If you go to our website, you can buy your tickets today,” said Cordle.

In addition to the ceremony, a new exhibit will open at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame museum in Kannapolis this October. The exhibit will showcase memorabilia and tributes to the 2025 inductees, celebrating their impact on the state’s music history.