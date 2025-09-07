Lawrence and Etienne deliver as Jaguars open new regime with a 26-10 victory over the Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By MARK LONG AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass, Travis Etienne ran for 143 yards and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Carolina Panthers 26-10 to give their new regime a debut victory Sunday.

Brian Thomas Jr. also ran for a score for Jacksonville, which controlled both lines of scrimmage and kept Lawrence upright all afternoon.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 16 minutes because of nearby lightning strikes. The Jags led 10-3 when players and coaches headed to locker rooms and did much of the scoring after it resumed.

Jacksonville’s revamped defense contributed as much as Lawrence and the offense. Newcomers Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray made several big plays, with Lewis’ pass breakup leading to a first-half interception for Foye Oluokun.

The complementary play created rave reviews for first-time head coach Liam Coen, first-time general manager James Gladstone and first-time executive vice president Tony Boselli. Throw in first-time offensive and defensive coordinators, and there was no telling how the Jaguars would handle their season opener.

They were much better than the Panthers, who turned the ball over twice in the first half and turned it over on downs twice in the second.

Bryce Young turned in another season-opening stinker. He completed 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, with a TD pass to Chuba Hubbard, two interceptions and a fumble. He also made a head-scratching throw out of the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-1 play from the 5-yard line.

It was the third time in as many years that Young struggled in an opener. He had a combined four interceptions in blowout losses the past two seasons.

Travis Hunter plays both sides of the ball

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the second overall pick in the NFL draft, was more active on offense while playing both sides of the ball in the season opener. Hunter played 39 offensive snaps and caught six passes for 33 yards. He played just six snaps on defense, where he worked as an outside cornerback in passing situations.

He looked like he might have a touchdown catch late in the second half, but Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn made a leaping, one-handed snag for an interception.

Brotherly rivalry begins

Travis Etienne has family bragging rights for at least a year. He got a win in his first meaningful game against his younger brother, Trevor.

Travis Etienne ran 16 times and topped the century mark for just the second time in his last 28 games. Both came against the Panthers. His 71-yard scamper in the second quarter set up a touchdown.

Trevor Etienne served as Carolina’s backup running back and primary punt and kickoff returner. He totaled 47 all-purpose yards.

Key injuries

Panthers: Defensive end Turk Wharton, who left Kansas City to sign a three-year contract worth $45 million in free agency, was ruled out in the second quarter with a knee injury. Wharton was previously evaluated for a concussion but ultimately cleared to return. Carolina linebacker Pat Jones left with an ankle injury. The Panthers also played without starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who is recovering from an appendectomy.

Jaguars: Right tackle Anton Harrison left the game late with a back injury.

Up next

The Panthers play at Arizona next Sunday.

The Jaguars play at Cincinnati the same day.