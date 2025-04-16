NC health officials relaunch ‘Fight the Bite’ campaign as tick and mosquito season begins

RALEIGH N.C. (WPTF) – With spring in full swing and summer right around the corner, public health officials are reminding North Carolinians to be cautious about ticks and mosquitos. In 2024 alone, the state has already reported more than 900 cases of illnesses tied to these pesky biters. To help curb the spread, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services is relaunching its “Fight the Bite” campaign to raise awareness and promote prevention. Public Health Veterinarian with the NCDHHS Emily Herring says the campaign brings awareness about vector-borne diseases.

“The goal is to help the public understand the risk of these diseases and what measures they can take to protect themselves from tick and mosquito bites,” said Herring.

April has been declared by the governor as “tick and mosquito” awareness month. Students across North Carolina were able to submit posters to promote the launch with the chance to get their poster featured on the Department of Health and Human services website.

“The winners are awarded prizes as well. If any students are interested and weren’t able to submit a poster this year we definitely encourage them to keep an eye out for the announcement next year and check out our website for inspiration,” said Herring.

If you start to feel symptoms after being bit by a tick or mosquito you should make an appointment with a healthcare professional.

“Usually the early symptoms of those diseases are pretty mild and include things like headaches, fatigue, joint and muscle pain and possibly a rash. If left untreated, you can develop more severe illness,” said Herring.

The risk of encounters with ticks and mosquitoes increases as the weather warms and more of us are outdoors. By staying informed and taking simple precautions, North Carolinians can enjoy the season safely while helping to prevent the spread of serious vector-borne diseases.

“The measures you can take to prevent tick bites are really pretty simple and includes things like wearing long sleeves and pants and using an EPA approved insect repellent,” said Herring. “For most of these tick-borne diseases the tick has to be attached to you for at least 24 hours to be able to transmit the disease, so you have a window where you can find and remove the tick and reduce your risk of getting one of these diseases.”