New psychiatry residency program aims to strengthen mental health care in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – A new initiative is working to broaden mental health services in Eastern North Carolina, focusing on rural areas and military families. But with a nationwide shortage of healthcare workers, how might this effort play out here in North Carolina? Dr. Joseph Pino is senior vice president of medical education and research at Novant Health who says that accessing healthcare can be tough.

“In one 2022 study, that evaluated access to mental health care, nationwide, North Carolina ranked in the bottom third along with other southern states. Rural areas in particular struggle with the reduced numbers of mental health providers and services,” said Pino.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/conversations-on-the-state-of-healthcare/1991550/">NCHA: Expanding Mental Health Care in Eastern Nort | RSS.com</a>

The mission of Novant Health is to engage and connect donors to programs and initiatives that save lives and improve the health of the communities they serve. Statistically, it’s even harder for military personnel and their families to receive access to healthcare.

“North Carolina has the fourth largest military presence in the country. Military families frequently face moves across the country, long deployments and added stress that comes with military life. Those experiences can lead to anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions,” said Pino.

Novant Health’s not-for-profit integrated system consists of more than 2,000 physicians in over 800 locations, as well as numerous outpatient surgery centers, medical plazas, rehabilitation programs, diagnostic imaging centers and community health outreach programs. A partnership between the UNC School of Medicine and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has created a four-year residency program in psychiatry.

“Each year, our program will accept three military residents and four civilian psychiatry residents. These are medical school graduates who are in a four-year training program to become board eligible in psychiatry,” said Pino.

Novant Health Foundation philanthropic efforts inspire giving that supports programs and initiatives having direct patient impact. What makes this center stand out from other medical training centers is the collaboration.

“We’re bringing together military medicine, academic expertise and community healthcare. They will receive an experience both treating civilian and military patients, while civilian residents gain a deeper understanding of the specific challenges military families face. That cross-collaboration and learning is invaluable through the course of their training,” said Pino.

The new residency program at Camp Lejeune reflects a collaborative approach to addressing the mental health care gap in North Carolina, particularly for rural populations and military families. By combining military medicine, academic training, and community healthcare experience, the initiative aims to build a stronger network of future psychiatrists. As healthcare organizations like Novant Health continue to invest in workforce development and community partnerships, the goal is to expand access to mental health services where they are needed most.