FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Jan. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have released veteran Jadeveon Clowney after selecting two edge rushers in the NFL draft.

Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the Panthers.

He had one year left on his contract.

The Panthers drafted Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton in the second round and Mississippi’s Princely Umanmielen in the third round in the NFL draft with an eye towards getting younger at the position.