Raj Mehta Day of Good returns for 5th year, encouraging kindness across NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – April 15 may be known as Tax Day, but for many in the Triangle and beyond-it has become a day dedicated to kindness, connection and community.

The Raj Mehta Day of Good is held annually on April 15 in memory of Raj Mehta, organized by his sister, Pooja Mehta, to honor what would have been his birthday. Raj Mehta died of suicide in March 2020. He was an engineering student at Duke University who, according to his loved ones, left a lasting impact on the people around him. In the years since his passing, Pooja Mehta has led the effort to transform the day into one that honors her brother through positivity and action.

“What overshadows the way he died is the way he lived,” said Mehta. “He really lived by–I don’t know if it was a value set or a mantra–but he would always find a way to go slightly out of his way to make other people’s days better.”

The initiative now partners with 16 organizations, several across North Carolina. Mehta collaborates with each to come up with ways for communities to participate meaningfully. These include beloved local groups working in areas such as food insecurity, education, and community empowerment.

“We now have partner organizations who I work with to design ways that they can get people involved in this day of good in support of this organization…like Note-in-the-Pocket, A Place at the Table, North Carolina Asian Americans Together, Raleigh Charter and Kiran,” said Mehta.

With its own branding and plans to become a registered nonprofit, Mehta sees the Day of Good evolving beyond an annual event. The long-term vision is to inspire a culture of everyday kindness—one where small, intentional acts of good become part of people’s daily routines.

“We’re on year 5…I’m really excited to see how this gross into not just a singular call-to-action on one day, but a movement. A practice of doing good things and building it into our day-to-day lives,” said Mehta.

Participants are invited to perform simple yet meaningful gestures—such as sending a thoughtful text to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while, buying a coffee or lunch for the person behind you in line or a kind note on a coworker’s desk or a stranger’s windshield. The initiative has grown globally, with over 700 participants across more than 54 regions, raising over $10,000 for 30+ organizations. This year, the Day of Good partnered with several Wake County nonprofit’s, including NC Asian Americans Together, Note in the Pocket, A Place at the Table, and Kiran, to further its impact. For more information or to get involved, visit the official website at rmdayofgood.com.

“All you have to do to participate is do something good today, but if you would like to stay in touch with the organization and if you would like to receive the 2025 Day of Good sticker you can formally register at rmdayofgood.com,” said Mehta.