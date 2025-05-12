Salvation Army of Raleigh provides year-round support beyond the holidays

The Fearless Girls Statue across from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) displays a Salvation Army uniform for the holiday season on December 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – The Salvation Army of Raleigh is well known during the Christmas season, but its support for the community extends far beyond the holidays. From helping families in crisis to offering programs that empower individuals year-round, the organization’s impact is felt throughout Wake County. Christine Rogers with the Salvation Army Raleigh says they offer more resources than just the angel tree program.

“Most people think of us only around the holidays, but we absolutely provide vital resources year-round. Our community kitchen, our shelter our food pantry,” said Rogers.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-afternoon-news/1997641/">Christine Rogers Communications Manager for The Sa | RSS.com</a>

In addition to food and shelter services, the Salvation Army of Raleigh runs specialized programs designed to address critical social issues. One such initiative is Project Fight, a program aimed at supporting victims of human trafficking in North Carolina.

“We want victims to be able to build a life free from abuse and violence and exploitation because sadly North Carolina ranks number ninth in the nation for human trafficking, so at the Salvation Army we provide crisis intervention and case management for victims, getting them shelter, clothing and medical care,” said Rogers.

The Salvation Army’s ability to deliver these services is supported by the generosity of the local community. Across the Triangle area, volunteers and donors play a vital role in helping the organization meet the needs of thousands of individuals each year.

“We cannot do what we do without donors and volunteers. I can tell you just the, i mean, we have hundreds of volunteers who come help us because we typically have over 7,000 kids that we provide gifts for. It’s just, my heart is very warm because of that kind of support,” said Rogers.

For those interested in contributing, the Salvation Army of Raleigh provides a variety of opportunities to get involved. The organization encourages people to learn more about its programs and explore different ways to help.

“I would just recommend going to our website which is WakeArmy.org. There you can see all the different programs that we offer. You can also see ways that you can engage, how you can donate, or how you can volunteer because as I said we can’t do the work that we do without that support,” said Rogers.

Dedicated to offering support without discrimination, the Salvation Army’s mission is to uplift individuals, empower families, and improve the well-being of communities. Through programs addressing food insecurity, housing needs, crisis intervention, and community development, the Salvation Army of Raleigh continues to serve Wake County year-round.