Shough’s clutch drive and Smyth’s kick lift the Saints past the Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A rookie quarterback who made his first start in midseason and a kicker from Northern Ireland who made his NFL debut three games ago stunted the Carolina Panther’s playoff push.

Tyler Shough led two Saints scoring drives in the final five minutes, the second capped by Charlie Smyth’s 47-yard field goal in the final seconds, and New Orleans pulled out a 20-17 comeback victory over Carolina on Sunday.

“We’re not going to be able to go to the playoffs this year, but we’re building something really special,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said after his team’s second straight victory over a team fighting for first place in the NFC South. “Every single guy in that locker room, the way they prepare and compete and stay together through each and every experience, you know, the last two weeks has been an awesome example.”

The winning kick by the 24-year-old Smyth — a former Gaelic football player whose NFL adventure interrupted plans to become a primary school teacher — prevented Carolina (7-7) from seizing sole possession of first place in the division.

“I was just delighted to get the opportunity,” said Smyth, who also kicked a 42-yarder. “It was a good moment and one I’ll never forget.”

Shough, drafted 40th overall, won for the third time in six starts for New Orleans (4-10).

“Every week, I can just tell he’s getting more comfortable; he’s just starting to look like that guy,” said Saints defensive end Chase Young, whose late sack of Bryce Young helped set the stage for Shough’s winning drive. “Whatever he’s doing, we got to get him to keep doing it.”

Shough was 24 of 32 for 272 yards, including a 12-yard, tying touchdown pass to Chris Olave with 2:29 left in regulation. He also rushed for a team-high 32 yards and did not turn the ball over.

“His steadiness is really special,” Moore said. “He made some big-time plays.”

Shough’s final carry set up the winning kick when he slid feet first at the Carolina 44 and took a hit to his head area from Lathan Ransom, who was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty that moved the ball the 29 with 9 seconds left.

“It’s difficult; every yard matters in that situation,” Ransom said. “He’s running the ball, and I’m just thinking stop him as fast as I can.

“I’m mad I got the penalty,” Ransom added. “He’s a quarterback. So, I guess I’ve got to be more aware of the situation and let him slide.”

Young passed for 163 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown for Carolina, which is seeking its first playoff berth since 2017. Had the Panthers won in New Orleans, they could have clinched a division title by defeating Tampa Bay in Week 16.

“It was just a lack of execution,” Young said. “We’re a team that prides ourselves on the finish and we didn’t get that done today. It’s not going to feel good for 24 hours. … We have a locker room full of guys who want to do better.”

Young’s pinpoint scoring pass to Jalen Coker in tight coverage along the right sideline gave Carolina a 17-7 lead in the third quarter.

Ahead 17-10, the Panthers drove to the Saints 35 early in the fourth quarter, but stalled when defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stuffed Chuba Hubbard’s fourth-and-1 run with 10:56 left.

Smyth kicked a 46-yard field goal that could have made it 17-13 with 7:02 left, but New Orleans accepted an offside penalty against Carolina, taking the points off the board. The offense returned for fourth and 1, only to be stopped short.

That gamble proved less costly after New Orleans forced a quick Carolina punt and Shough completed six passes while marching the Saints 78 yards in just 2:08 to tie it.

“We knew we had to get chunks.… You’ve got to be a little aggressive,” Shough said. “Great play-calling by Kellen and great operation by all the guys.”

Carolina took an early 7-0 lead on Rico Dowdle’s physical, 4-yard run.

Devin Neal’s tying, 4-yard TD run capped an unusual 17 play, 95-yard drive that took 11:22 off the clock and included first-down gains on third-and 13 and on fourth-and-1.

Fitzgerald’s 40-yard field goal put Carolina back in front 10-7 at halftime.

Injuries

Panthers: Defensive end Turk Wharton was scratched after being added to the injury report with a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Saints: Neal (hamstring) left the game shortly after his scoring run in the second quarter. Right guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) and receiver Devaughn Vele (shoulder) — who’d caught five passes for 69 yards — left in the second half. Safety Justin Reid missed his second straight game with a knee injury after returning to practice on a limited basis this week.

Up next

Panthers: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Saints: Host the New York Jets on Sunday.